With a little help from her friends! Kim Kardashian decided to pursue Pete Davidson on the advice of her inner circle, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“One of the first things Kim did was to get her family and friends’ advice, and they all encouraged her to go for it,” the insider says of the Skims founder, 41, and the Saturday Night Live star, 27. “It’s been very obvious for a while now that she’s been missing some fun and laughter in her life, and of course Pete offers that in abundance.”

The KKW Beauty mogul and the comedian were first spotted together in October when they joined Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker for a group outing to Knott’s Berry Farm just before Halloween. Just days later, they had dinner together two nights in a row — first in Davidson’s native Staten Island, and then in Manhattan with friends.

Though the Selfish author is enjoying spending time with someone as “witty and laid back” as the Suicide Squad star, the source adds that her friends have reminded her to take it slow.

“People are happy for Kim, but at the same time they’re urging her not to get too carried away or ahead of herself,” the singer explains. “Pete has this heartbreaker reputation for a reason, and while his intentions might be honorable, there’s a slight fear that Kim could be setting herself up for a vulnerable situation.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum is still settling the details of her divorce from Kanye West after their February split. The estranged duo share North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, and they both have previously requested joint legal and physical custody.

Though Kim seems to be moving on, the 44-year-old rapper recently said he wants to give their marriage another shot. “SNL making my wife say ‘I divorced him’ on TV because they just wanted to get that bar off and I never have seen the papers. We’re not even divorced,” he said on Friday, November 5, referring to Kim’s October hosting gig on the show. “[It’s] no joke to me, my kids want their parents to stay together. I want their parents — I want us to be together.”

Us confirmed in February that the reality star filed for divorce after six years of marriage to the Grammy winner. Last month, she paid the Yeezy designer $23 million for his share of the Hidden Hills, California, estate they shared before their split.

Amid the ongoing drama of the divorce, Kim’s friends are happy that Davidson can offer her a welcome distraction.

“It’s so refreshing for Kim to be dating someone who’s almost the total opposite of her previous relationships,” the insider tells Us. “Pete’s just chill and doesn’t sweat the small stuff at all, which Kim finds really sexy.”