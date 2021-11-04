Can’t stay away from each other! Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson spent time with friends in New York City on Wednesday, November 3, one night after dining privately, according to reports.

The 41-year-old KKW Beauty founder was spotted arriving at Zero Bond in Manhattan on Wednesday. Shortly before Kardashian got to the hotspot, TMZ and Page Six report that the 27-year-old comedian arrived and the twosome were joined by a group of friends. Wednesday marked the second time this week that the duo were seen together.

Us Weekly confirmed Kardashian and Davidson dined in a private room at Campania’s on Tuesday, November 3, on Staten Island, sharing a “couple of pizzas.” A source told Us that everyone in the restaurant “let them have their space.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and the Saturday Night Live star made headlines last month when they kissed during a skit as she hosted the NBC series for the first time. Three weeks later, she was spotted clutching his hand on a roller-coaster at Knott’s Scary Farm in California on Friday, October 29. Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker and more pals were also in attendance.

“No one really knows what is going on with Kim and Pete,” a source told Us after the Halloween outing. “They are just friends right now, but things could turn romantic. Kim is single and having fun at the moment.”

Another source added that Kim was “surprised” by the chemistry between her and the King of Staten Island star.

The reality TV personality is in the middle of a divorce from her husband of seven years, Kanye West. The pair — who share four kids: North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2 — officially called it quits in February after months of speculation about their relationship.

“She’s not focused on dating at the moment but actually worries that guys will not want to date her because of how public her relationship was with Kanye,” a source told Us in June. “She also knows how hard it is to build trust with someone, so she thinks it’s going to take time before letting someone into her private life. It was easy with Kanye because they were friends before so they had years’ worth of trust.”

Davidson, for his part, was most recently linked to Phoebe Dynevor. The twosome split in August after several months of dating. “The distance put a strain on the relationship and it made it hard to maintain,” an insider told Us at the time.