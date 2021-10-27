The couple that spooks together, stays together. After the somewhat subdued mood of Halloween 2020, celebrity duos seriously upped their game for 2021.

Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé, Travis Barker, kicked things off more than one week early, dressing up as real-life punk icons Nancy Spungen and Sid Vicious. The Blink-182 drummer, 45, donned a spiky wig and a leather jacket to complete his transformation into the former Sex Pistols bassist, while the Poosh founder, 42, wore a blonde wig and mesh T-shirt to portray the rocker’s late girlfriend.

“Till death do us part,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum captioned a series of Instagram photos showing the couple in their Halloween finest. “Our love will never dieeee,” the musician wrote in the comments section of his fiancée’s post.

The eldest Kardashian sister is a huge fan of Halloween, decorating her home with tons of spooky accessories every year. For 2021, she placed two giant skeletons outside a door in her yard, and she filled a dining room with candelabras, spiderwebs and more bones.

In a nod to great horror villains of movie history, Seth Green and his wife, Clare Grant, dressed as Chucky and his bride a few days before October 31. “Spooky Season in full effect,” the Family Guy star, 47, captioned an Instagram photo showing off the duo’s coordinated look.

The eerie fashion moment was an instant hit with Green’s friends and followers. “Every. Day,” commented his friend and former costar Breckin Meyer. “FROM NOW. YOU GUYS DRESS LIKE THIS. EVERY. DAY.”

Joel McHale declared the couple the early champions of Halloween, writing, “You guys win.” In a nod to the original Child’s Play movie, Wil Wheaton joked, “Please be my friend to the end.”

Other couples went the family-friendly route, incorporating their children into their looks. Duck Dynasty alum Sadie Robertson dressed as Wendy to her husband Christian Huff‘s Peter Pan, with their 5-month-old daughter, Honey, serving as a tiny Tinkerbell.

“Love this cuteness!” Honey’s grandma Korie Robertson commented via Instagram. The former reality star, 48, noted that she dressed Sadie, 24, in a similar look when she was a baby.

“This very same Tink costume has been making dreams come true for 22 years,” Korie added. “You know what they say. When you wish upon a star.”

