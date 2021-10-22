Coordinating costumes! Sadie Robertson and Christian Huff dressed up for their 5-month-old daughter Honey’s first Halloween on Thursday, October 21.

“To Neverland!” the Duck Dynasty alum, 24, captioned an Instagram slideshow of herself dressed as Wendy in a blue dress and matching bow. Her husband, 23, sported green from head-to-toe, while their little one wore a Tinker Bell dress.

“Love this cuteness!” the former reality star’s mom, Korie Robertson, commented on the social media upload.

The Harding University grad, 47, dressed Sadie in a similar costume when she was a baby. “This very same Tink costume has been making dreams come true for 22 years,” the “Whoa! That’s Good” podcast host wrote alongside more photos of Honey on Thursday. “You know what they say. When you wish upon a star.”

Sadie and Huff became parents in May, celebrating five months with their baby girl earlier this month.

“You can sit up now by yourself,” the Live Fearless author told wrote via Instagram on Saturday, October 16. “You loveeee rolling over. You give away your smile like it’s for free and it’s one of our favorite things about you. You have started to giggle and it’s the cutest thing. You are determined to crawl but aren’t getting anywhere yet, but when you start, we won’t be able to catch you. You really hate naps and going to sleep. You LOVE your people. You’re a fun little traveler. You are the most fun, down for the hang, silly, sweet and strong baby!”

Sadie wed Huff in November 2019 in Louisiana, five months after their engagement. The actress joked exclusively to Us Weekly in December 2020 that their first year of marriage should have counted for more amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“COVID years are like dog years,” the Live Original author joked at the time. “So it’s been incredible. It really has. We were very grateful that we had each other through this year. … You want a partner who’s a friend and who’s a good one. And so it’s really cool to look back at this year and see that light.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum added that the Auburn University grad “stepped up” during her pregnancy, saying, “He held my hair [when I threw up] and picked me up in the hospital.”

Keep scrolling to see the couple’s festive photos with Honey on Thursday.