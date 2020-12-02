Bun in the oven! Sadie Robertson announced her first pregnancy in October 2020 and has been showing her baby bump progress ever since.

“SCREAMING WITH EXCITEMENT TO SHARE THIS NEWS,” the Duck Dynasty alum, 23, captioned her and husband Christian Huff’s Instagram reveal with ultrasound photos. “We are thankful to be carrying a miracle into the world! Baby, you are already loved and already believed in. Can’t wait to welcome you into the world with all the joy, hope and excitement you will bring into the life of so many by your miraculous incredible life.”

The following month, the couple used pink paint to reveal the sex of their baby-to-be.

In December, the former reality star exclusively told Us Weekly that she and the Auburn University grad, 22, “weren’t really trying” to conceive, but she had a dream that she was pregnant.

“Even when I took [a pregnancy test], I was like, ‘Why did I do this? I am not pregnant,’” the Louisiana native explained to Us. “And I, like, walked out of the room and started doing my makeup and actually had an interview in 10 minutes. So I go back and I look at the test and it was positive. I was like, ‘What?’ I started crying and laughing. Like, I was just like so shocked … and very, very excited.”

The “Whoa That’s Good” podcast host added that she thinks Huff will be a great girl dad since he is “very sweet [and] affirming.” She gushed, “I just feel like this little girl is going to know she’s beautiful and wonderful and be very confident and set and who she is.”

The pregnant star is in “love” with her bump, she went on to say. “I couldn’t wait for it to pop. And now that it did, I’m like, ‘OK, so what do I do about pants?’”

Keep scrolling to see the Live Original author’s baby bump updates over the course of her pregnancy, from mirror selfies to bathing suit shots.