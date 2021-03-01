In it together! Sadie Robertson and Mary Kate Robertson celebrated their pregnancies with a joint baby shower on Sunday, February 28.

“Last August, my sis-in-law told me she was pregnant and we were sooo excited,” the Finding Freedom author, 23, captioned an Instagram slideshow with her brother John Luke Robertson’s wife, 24. “Two weeks later she told me I was pregnant too in a dream. I woke up took a test AND I WAS! This journey has been so fun with you! A week and a half a part and lifelong built-in besties. Can’t wait to meet our girls! Loved celebrating with you today!”

The Duck Dynasty alum went on to thank their friends and family members for their “special” party.

Mary Kate commented, “The absolute sweetest blessing!! It’s been so special, and I think it’s only going to get more and more fun!!”

Sadie announced in October 2020 that she and husband Christian Huff are expecting their first child. “SCREAMING WITH EXCITEMENT TO SHARE THIS NEWS,” the Louisiana native wrote via Instagram at the time. “We are thankful to be carrying a miracle into the world! Baby, you are already loved and already believed in. Can’t wait to welcome you into the world with all the joy, hope, and excitement you will bring into the life of so many by your miraculous incredible life.”

The “WHOA That’s Good” podcast host had a previous baby shower earlier this month. “Baby’s 1st shower was the SWEETEST,” she captioned February 20 party pics. “Thankful for our sweet, sweet friends who threw us the shower and just continue to shower us and now her with so much love and kindness.”

As for Mary Kate, she shared her pregnancy news with her Instagram followers in November 2020. “We are so incredibly excited to be welcoming another sweet baby into our family,” the expectant star wrote. “This new life is such a gift we are so thankful for.”

The new mom reflected on her baby boy’s first year last month, writing via Instagram: “Lots of precious days and lots of learning and growing, ultimately leaving me feeling thankful. I have so many sweet memories and pictures.”

The blogger and John Luke, 25, became parents in October 2019 when their son, Shep, now 16 months, arrived.

Keep scrolling to see sweet shots from her and Sadie’s shower.