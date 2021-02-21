Shower of love! Sadie Robertson sang the praises of her friends and family following her baby shower on Saturday, February 20.

The Duck Dynasty alum, 23, shared a series of photos showing off her growing bump as she gushed about the celebration.

“Baby’s 1st shower was the SWEETEST,” she wrote. “Thankful for our sweet sweet friends who threw us the shower and just continue to shower us and now her with so much love and kindness.”

Robertson ended her kind note with a grateful message: “Thankful our daughter will grow up with people like all of you! So happy rn.”

The Louisiana native has been open with fans about her pregnancy since she announced that she was expecting her first child with husband Christian Huff in October 2020. She revealed they were expecting a baby girl that November and has been regularly sharing photos of her baby bump. Earlier this month, she bared her growing belly for her Instagram followers while standing alongside Huff, 22.

“Hi ms potato head,” she captioned the sweet snap on Tuesday, February 16, which showed her sporting striped pajamas.

The same month, Robertson gave fans a glimpse inside her baby’s nursery. She shared a pic via Instagram Story that showed her standing in front of a full-length mirror cradling her bump with one hand. “Working on her room,” she captioned the post. “And yes, I will show y’all when I’m done.”

In early February, she shared some maternity photos snapped by sister Bella Robertson. The images showed her posing in pink sweatpants with her husband and their dog. “3rd trimester here we goooooo!!!” she captioned the slideshow on February 8. “EXCITED FOR THIS ONE.”

The former reality TV personality previously expressed her excitement about becoming a mom in the caption of her October 2020 pregnancy announcement.

“SCREAMING WITH EXCITEMENT TO SHARE THIS NEWS!” she captioned a photo of herself holding four sonogram pics as her husband wrapped his arms around her. “Baby we already adore you. What I’ve learned from you already — God has still been creating. God is still believing in us. God is still bringing forth LIFE. Hope is still to come. How we choose to live will affect your generation to come, so I want to live my life to the fullest and be loud for you.”

Sadie continued: “We are thankful to be carrying a miracle into the world! Baby, you are already loved and already believed in. Can’t wait to welcome you into the world with all the joy, hope, and excitement you will bring into the life of so many by your miraculous incredible life.”