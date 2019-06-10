Sadie Robertson fell hard — and fast. After nearly 11 months together, the Duck Dynasty alum and her boyfriend, Christian Huff, are engaged.

Robertson, 21, announced the news on Instagram on Sunday, June 9, which was also Huff’s 19th birthday. She wrote, “I screamed YES. so many words and so many more pictures to come, but for now just know my friends I’m the happiest human in the world on June 9th, 2019 today and for the rest of my life. I GET TO MARRY THIS MAN. God is faithful and so so good.”

Sadie’s mom, Korie Robertson, also took to Instagram to celebrate and welcome Huff to the family. “Sadie’s getting married!!!!!” she wrote. “To the most amazing man, and we are beaming!!! Today was an absolute dream. I love every second of being @legitsadierob mom and can’t wait for @christian_huff to join the fam!”

While Sadie’s past romances with Blake Coward, Trevor Knight and Austin North have made headlines through the years, her new fiancé tends to keep his personal life out of the spotlight.

Here are five things to know about Huff.

1. He Started Dating Robertson in September 2018

To celebrate the couple’s eight-month anniversary in May, Huff wrote on Instagram, “You are a straight up vision… thank you for the best 8 months of my life getting to walk alongside you and learn from you while growing together. I love sprinting this race with you honey !!!”

2. He Has Quite the Following on Instagram

Nearly 74,000 people follow Huff on his Instagram page, where he posts plenty of outdoorsy photos with his friends and family members.

3. He Is From Los Angeles

Huff’s parents raised him and his brother, Chance Huff, in the California city. In August 2018, Christian called their parents “empty nesters” on Instagram after Chance went off to college. “Thanks for being the best parents either of us could ever ask for and showing us what it truly means to serve others and walk with Christ,” he wrote. “Praying for y’all as you enter into this new season of life. Love y’all!”

4. He Is Religious

Christian often shares biblical quotes on his Instagram Stories. His bio reads, “If it breaks God’s heart, why do you think it will fulfill yours?”

5. He Is a Family Man

Christian gushed on Mother’s Day 2017 that his mom “goes above and beyond to make all things possible.” That Father’s Day, he thanked his dad “for all you do.”

