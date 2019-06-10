Duck Dynasty’s Sadie Robertson Is Engaged to Christian Huff

She said yes! Duck Dynasty alum Sadie Robertson is engaged to her boyfriend of nearly 11 months, Christian Huff.

“I screamed YES,” the 21-year-old announced on Instagram on Sunday, June 9, alongside a video by Resolute Films of her new fiancé’s outdoor proposal. “So many words and so many more pictures to come, but for now just know my friends I’m the happiest human in the world on June 9th, 2019 today and for the rest of my life.”

She added, “I GET TO MARRY THIS MAN. God is faithful and so so good.”

Sadie’s mother, Korie Robertson, also shared the news on her Instagram page, writing, “Sadie’s getting married!!!!! To the most amazing man, and we are beaming!!! Today was an absolute dream. I love every second of being @legitsadierob mom and can’t wait for @christian_huff to join the fam!”

Sunday was a very special day for Huff in more ways than one: He also celebrated his 19th birthday. “It’s my favorite humans birthday so o o o o get ready for a lot of pics and a lot of words shared throughout the day,” Sadie warned her 3.2 million followers on her Instagram Stories earlier in the day.

Several celebrities sent their best wishes to the newly engaged couple in the comments section of Sadie’s post. The Bachelorette lead Hannah Brown wrote, “Oh my gosh!!! I am so happy for you sweet Sadie!! Blessing for you both!!” while Fuller House star Candace Cameron Bure simply commented, “Congratulations!”

Dancing With the Stars’ Witney Carson wrote, “Congrats my baby girl!! love you so much!!!!” and Bindi Irwin commented, “Congratulations to you both. Such beautiful news. Love & Light during this extraordinary new chapter of your lives xx.”

Sadie previously dated Blake Coward from 2014 to 2016, Trevor Knight later in 2016 and Austin North in 2018.

