Calling it quits. Sadie Robertson has split from her boyfriend of four months, Austin North, she exclusively told Us Weekly.

“We broke up. He’s an amazing guy and I wish him all the best. We’re friends. It just didn’t work out,” Robertson, 21, revealed to Us on Wednesday, August 29, noting that the twosome are still on good terms. “He actually just texted me the other day and said he was thinking about me … and I think that’s beautiful. That’s how it should be.”

While the exes still follow each other on social media, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Robertson and North, 22, last posted Instagram photos together in June.

Robertson told Us that she is looking forward to single life, although she’s not currently focused on dating. She also explained that she doesn’t “necessarily have a type” and is seeking out someone with qualities she values.

“I’m looking for somebody who is the same way where things just matter and that faith is the most important thing in their life and they can be passionate about the things that we get to do and that’s an important quality,” Robertson noted, adding that she hopes for a relationship full of “purpose.”

North and Robertson met in 2016 after he sent her a DM via Twitter expressing his interest. The duo then swapped phone numbers, but things “fizzled out” because they never met in person, the Duck Dynasty alum told Entertainment Tonight in April of this year. “Almost two years have gone by and I was in L.A. for my book press and my friend said she wanted to set me up with someone … to my surprise, it was Austin!”

The Live Fearless author and the I Didn’t Do It alum had an instant spark. “We both laughed and couldn’t believe the randomness of finally meeting [through] a friend who had no idea we even knew each other,” she added. “[We] had heart eyes for each other.”

Robertson previously dated Blake Coward from March 2014 to March 2015. She was also linked to Texas A&M quarterback Trevor North from August to September 2017.

As far as future plans go, the reality star is looking forward to the grand opening of Duck Commander: The Tour and the exhibit in Louisiana on Saturday, September 1.

