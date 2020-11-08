Surprise! Pregnant Sadie Robertson revealed the sex of her and husband Christian Huff’s first child on Saturday, November 7.

“It’s a girl!” the mom-to-be’s sister Rebecca Robertson Loflin revealed on Instagram as she shared a pic of the couple covered in rose-colored paint at their gender reveal celebration. “Congrats @legitsadierob & @christian_huff we are so excited to be adding some pink to our fam!!”

The Duck Dynasty alum, 23, announced earlier this month that she and the Florida native, 22, have a little one on the way. “SCREAMING WITH EXCITEMENT TO SHARE THIS NEWS!” the former reality star captioned an October 4 Instagram slideshow. “Baby we already adore you. What I’ve learned from you already — God has still been creating. God is still believing in us. God is still bringing forth LIFE. Hope is still to come. How we choose to live will affect your generation to come, so I want to live my life to the fullest and be loud for you.”

Huff shared the news with a post of his own, writing, “Mom & Dad.”

Bindi Irwin commented, “Congratulations!” on the social media upload, while Bachelor Nation’s Catherine Giudici wrote, “Aaaaahhhh! This is amazing! So so excited for you.”

Later that same week, the Louisiana native debuted her baby bump in a mirror selfie. “Can’t wait to watch my baby/belly grow,” Robertson wrote.

She and Huff were “not not trying” to get pregnant when they conceived, the Dancing With the Stars alum said on the Wednesday, October 21, episode of her “WHOA That’s Good Podcast.” She explained, “I guess we shouldn’t have been that surprised, but we were super surprised. I didn’t think I was pregnant at all.”

After finding herself “so hungry” and having a pregnancy dream, the actress took a test. “I was freaking out, literally laughing with tears running down my face,” she recalled. “It was just such a miraculous feeling to know that I had a child inside of me. I dropped to my knees I was just so thankful.”

She and the Auburn University grad tied the knot in November 2019 in Louisiana and are getting their “relationship in shape” before becoming parents.

“Anything [that comes up], we’re like, ‘Man. We want to get that figured out before we have a baby,’” Robertson explained on an October 7 podcast episode. “We are paving the way for the next generation, and it’s a really cool thing.”

Scroll down to see pics from the couple’s gender reveal celebration.