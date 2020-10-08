Thinking ahead! Pregnant Sadie Robertson and Christian Huff are already preparing themselves to become parents.

“Knowing that you’re going to have a baby will make you want to get your relationship in shape,” the Duck Dynasty alum, 23, said during the Wednesday, October 7, “WHOA That’s Good Podcast, Answering Your DMs: Boundaries, Love and Redemption” episode. “Anything [that comes up], we’re like, ‘Man. We want to get that figured out before we have a baby.’ We are paving the way for the next generation, and it’s a really cool thing.”

The former reality star added that she and Huff, 22, are “so excited” to welcome their baby.

The Louisiana native announced on Monday, October 4, that she is pregnant. “SCREAMING WITH EXCITEMENT TO SHARE THIS NEWS!” Robertson captioned an Instagram reveal at the time. “Baby we already adore you. What we’ve learned from you already — God has still been creating. God is still believing in us. God is still bringing forth LIFE. Hope is still to come. How we choose to live will affect your generation to come, so I want to live my life to the fullest and be loud for you.”

Her husband shared a similar shot on his own account, writing, “Mom & Dad.”

The following day, Robertson shared a mirror selfie from the day she and Huff “found out” they have a little one on the way. “Can’t wait to watch my baby/belly grow,” she wrote.

Bringing Up Bates’ Carlin Bates commented on the social media upload with heart-eye emojis, while Little People, Big World’s Audrey Roloff wrote, “Oh, my gosh congrats, Sadie!”

Robertson and the Auburn University grad tied the knot in November 2019 in Louisiana. Just ahead of their nuptials, the Dancing With the Stars alum exclusively told Us Weekly how they support one another.

“I think sometimes when you’re in a relationship with people, people can tend to get insecure or people can just tend to want to compete with each other, but Christian and I are so for one another,” the Live author explained in November 2019. “I want him to succeed in all the things and he wants me to succeed in other things, and we enjoy doing it together because he’s my best friend and I think that those elements make it really special. I think a friendship is the most important thing in a relationship and ours is really strong.”