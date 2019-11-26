They do! Duck Dynasty alum Sadie Robertson married her fiancé, Christian Huff, on her family’s farm in West Monroe, Louisiana, on Monday, November 25, her mother, Korie Robertson, confirms to Us Weekly.

The bride, 22, looked stunning in a white lace gown, while the groom, 21, wore a traditional black tuxedo with a white button-down shirt and a bow tie. The newlyweds showed off their wedding rings in a picture shared on Instagram by the photo booth company they hired for their reception, Bash Booth.

Sadie’s parents, Korie and Willie Robertson, and friends Candace Cameron Bure and Alfonso Ribeiro were among the 600-plus guests in attendance. The Fuller House star, 43, shared several photos from the wedding on her Instagram Stories, including one group shot in the photo booth with the hashtag #HuffilyEverAfter.

Louie Giglio, a pastor at Passion City Church in Atlanta, officiated the ceremony, while Robertson family patriarch Willie, 47, led a prayer during the service. Family and friends enjoyed Cajun-inspired dishes by chef John Folse; the reception also had a milkshake, coffee and champagne bar.

“My whole life I always said I wanted to get married at my house,” Said told Us exclusively ahead of her nuptials. “I’ve been in California and Tennessee and all these different places, and I think for me, when I’m home, it’s like my safe place. It’s, like, just a place of peace.”

The wedding took place less than six months after Huff proposed to the Dancing With the Stars alum.

“I screamed YES,” she announced on Instagram at the time. “So many words and so many more pictures to come, but for now just know my friends I’m the happiest human in the world on June 9th, 2019 today and for the rest of my life. I GET TO MARRY THIS MAN. God is faithful and so so good.”

The couple have been together since September 2018. Sadie previously dated Blake Coward from 2014 to 2016. She also had brief relationships with Trevor Knight in late 2016 and Austin North in early 2018.