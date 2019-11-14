Sadie Robertson Spills Her Wedding Secrets Before the Big Day

It’s wedding bells for Sadie Robertson and Christian Huff!

The Duck Dynasty alum, 22, opened up to Us Weekly exclusively about all of the plans she has for her big day later this month, including specialty milkshakes during the reception and the reason she wanted to walk down the aisle at her family’s home in Louisiana.

“My whole life I always said I wanted to get married at my house,” the bride-to-be revealed. “I’ve been in California and Tennessee and all these different places and I think for me, when I’m home, it’s like my safe place. It’s like just a place of peace.”

Robertson “screamed yes” when Huff proposed on his 19th birthday in June. After the two had spent nearly 11 months together, the former Dancing With the Stars contestant declared herself “the happiest human in the world” when Huff popped the question.

The happy couple are gearing up for a “huge party” the day they tie the knot, with a guest list of more than 600 and counting. “I have a huge family and [Huff] has a huge family and we wanted our people there,” the former A&E star said.

Among the pending RSVPs is her former Dancing With the Stars partner, Mark Ballas, who happens to share the same wedding date. “He’s trying to make it,” Robertson said excitedly. “We’re still so close and of course I would love for him to be there and he would too.”

Despite having a few famous faces in the crowd on the special day, Robertson and Huff hope to keep the wedding family-oriented. Though the celebration won’t have any obvious ties to her family’s reality series, “there are elements of it … more just family being family.”

Scroll to see more exclusive details ahead of the happy couple’s big day!

With reporting by Carly Sloane