Sadie Robertson Moves to a New Home Before Wedding to Christian Huff





Big changes! Sadie Robertson moved to a new place on Saturday, November 9, ahead of her wedding to fiancé Christian Huff.

The Duck Dynasty alum, 22, and her mom, Korie Robertson, documented the move on Instagram. “Moving: ALL THE FEELS,” Sadie wrote on Saturday, sharing a pic of herself in an empty room. “Too many words so I’ll just use emojis 😁😂🤣🥺😅😢😭🤪🙂😊😁🤠🥳🥰.”

Korie, 46, posted a photo of herself and Sadie in front of a U-Haul moving van. “She’s about to start a new adventure!” she wrote in her caption. “@legitsadierob I’m so proud of all that you’ve done these last 3 years in this place. You’ve made amazing friends, written books, started a podcast, toured, blogged, learned, grew, and spoken the name of Jesus all over the world!”

Korie continued: “It’s not all of the things you’ve done that I’m most proud of though. It’s who you are. You are a beautiful, strong, kind, smart, hilarious, generous, thoughtful woman, daughter and friend! I love you, girlie! Excited for what’s next.”

The move came five months to the day after Sadie announced her engagement to Huff, 19. “I screamed YES,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “So many words and so many more pictures to come, but for now just know my friends I’m the happiest human in the world on June 9th, 2019 today and for the rest of my life. I GET TO MARRY THIS MAN. God is faithful and so so good.”

And on October 26, the former Dancing With the Stars contestant shared Instagram photos from her bridal shower. “I’m the bride WHAT!” she raved in her caption. “Waking up and putting on white today was something special. I woke up grateful to God for an answered pray of an amazing man I get to marry soon and amazing women in my life who shower me in love so beautifully. Someone said it best… I’m an extra level of happy right now.”

Before her relationship with Huff, Sadie dated Blake Coward from 2014 to 2016, Trevor Knight in 2016 and Austin North in 2018.