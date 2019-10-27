



A reason to celebrate! Sadie Roberston shared photos from her bridal shower in an Instagram post on Saturday, October 26.

The former Duck Dynasty star, 22, showed off her engagement ring with a grin in one photo. In another picture, her sister Bella Robertson wraps her arm around the bride-to-be.

“bridal shower and I’m the bride WHAT! waking up and putting on white today was something special,” Sadie captioned the photoset. “I woke up grateful to God for an answered pray of an amazing man I get to marry soon and amazing women in my life who shower me in love so beautifully. Someone said it best… I’m an extra level of happy right now.”

Bella, 17, also commemorated the special occasion with an Instagram post on Saturday. “little one beside me gets married so soon !!!! i love celebrating you !! heres to a little bit longer of the same last name,” she captioned a group selfie which included her sister.

In June, Sadie announced her engagement to Christian Huff in a video by Resolute Films posted on Instagram. In the clip, Huff, 19, carries her to a romantic, outdoor picnic area before getting down on one knee.

“I screamed YES,” she wrote in the post. “So many words and so many more pictures to come, but for now just know my friends I’m the happiest human in the world on June 9th, 2019 today and for the rest of my life. I GET TO MARRY THIS MAN. God is faithful and so so good.”

Her mother, Korie Roberston, also shared the good news on her Instagram account.

“Sadie’s getting married!!!!! To the most amazing man, and we are beaming!!! Today was an absolute dream. I love every second of being @legitsadierob mom and can’t wait for @christian_huff to join the fam!” the 46-year-old reality TV star wrote.

Other celebrities sent their congratulations to the happy couple including the Bacherolette‘s Hannah Brown who gushed, “Oh my gosh!!! I am so happy for you sweet Sadie!! Blessing for you both!!” Dancing With the Stars‘ Witney Carson also replied writing,“Congrats my baby girl!! love you so much!!!!” Sadie competed on season 19 of the reality dance competition series.

Bella and Sadie appeared on the A&E series Duck Dynasty with their family from 2012 to 2017. The popular show followed the Robertsons’ family business, Duck Commanders, which manufactures products for duck hunters.