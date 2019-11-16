Sadie Robertson Reveals Why Fiance Christian Huff Is Her Perfect Match





Made for each other! Sadie Robertson gushed about why her relationship with her fiancé, Christian Huff, works.

“My faith is the most important thing to me, his faith is the No. 1 most important thing to him, and that’s what we talk about. That’s what gets us excited and that’s what we share a huge bond in, and I think that’s what makes it extra special,” the Duck Dynasty alum, 22, told Us Weekly exclusively ahead of their wedding, which is set to take place later this month. “We celebrate each other’s lives, and I think, for us, we truly love the other person.”

Robertson noted that the couple’s support of one another gives them a leg up. “I think sometimes when you’re in a relationship with people, people can tend to get insecure or people can just tend to want to compete with each other, but Christian and I are so for one another,” she explained. “I want him to succeed in all the things and he wants me to succeed in other things, and we enjoy doing it together because he’s my best friend and I think that those elements make it really special. I think a friendship is the most important thing in a relationship and ours is really strong.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum acknowledged that the duo are not without their flaws. “When we did our Myers-Briggs tests, we were so opposite on so many things. We were like, ‘Oh, yeah. We’re gonna have some troubles, but it’ll be fun,’” she said. “We’ll figure it out!”

Despite their differences, Huff, 19, has already won over the Robertson family. “Completely. They love him,” she revealed. “He’s a sweet guy. You can’t not like Christian. He’s just kind of one of those people. My sister knew him before I did. She loves him and so that definitely helped lots of things with the family.”

The reality star announced her engagement to the Florida native in June after nearly a year of dating. “I screamed YES,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “So many words and so many more pictures to come, but for now just know my friends I’m the happiest human in the world on June 9th, 2019 today and for the rest of my life.”

