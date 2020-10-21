A pleasant turn of events! Sadie Robertson, who is pregnant with her first child, did not believe she was expecting with husband Christian Huff until she saw the proof for herself.

The couple, who tied the knot in November 2019, revealed during the Wednesday, October 21, episode of her “WHOA That’s Good Podcast” that they were “not not trying” for a baby. “I guess we shouldn’t have been that surprised, but we were super surprised and so I didn’t think I was pregnant at all,” Robertson, 23, explained. “We had just been at my best friend Laney and Clayton’s gender reveal party and everybody was like, ‘You’re next, you’re next!’ And I was like, ‘I don’t really know if it’s our timing right now.’”

After the party, the Dancing With the Stars alum and Huff, 22, decided to “wait a while” before having a little one of their own. However, she soon found herself to be “so hungry” and even had a dream that she was pregnant.

“I was like, ‘You know what? Why don’t I just take a pregnancy test? Why not? Just for funnies.’ So I take the pregnancy test and before I even got the results, I was like, ‘Why did I even take that? I’m probably not pregnant,’” she recalled. “I go back in after I do my makeup and I see a plus sign and I’m like, ‘Oh, my gosh! Oh, my gosh!’ I couldn’t even believe it. And so then I took another pregnancy test and another plus sign and two positives equals a definite positive.”

Robertson found out the news when she was on her own, since Huff was not home at the time. “I was freaking out, literally laughing with tears running down my face,” she noted. “I was just overjoyed and I was just thanking God because Christian and I have said since we got married we kinda left it in God’s hands. We want a baby when it’s God’s time for us to have a baby because we believe that it’s a gift from God to have a baby. It’s such a blessing, and we knew that if it was God’s timing, then it sure enough would be our timing. And so it was just such a miraculous feeling to know that I had a child inside of me. I just dropped to my knees I was just so thankful.”

Huff made a drawing of him and the Duck Dynasty alum sitting in a tree, resembling a nursery rhyme, ahead of the news, so she put the artwork on top of the positive pregnancy test to share the development with him.

The pair revealed that they are finding out the sex of their child “super soon,” though they are wishing for nothing more than a “healthy child.” They have baby names picked out “for both genders” but have not shared them with anyone. Robertson added that the bundle of joy is due in “later spring.”

The reality star went on to divulge her cravings, which include lemonade and “any form of potato.” She initially enjoyed chicken, but the meat now “freaks me out all of a sudden.” She has also dealt with morning sickness while trying remedies suggested to her by her Instagram followers.

Robertson announced her pregnancy on October 4. “Baby, you are already loved and already believed in,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “Can’t wait to welcome you into the world with all the joy, hope, and excitement you will bring into the life of so many by your miraculous incredible life.”