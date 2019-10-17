



Family of three! John Luke Robertson and his wife, Mary Kate Robertson (née McEacharn), welcomed their first child on Monday, October 14.

“Hi baby John Shepherd!!” Mary Kate captioned a Wednesday, October 16, Instagram photo of their son. “He decided to surprise us 10 days early on October 14, 2019, and we are in loveeeee.”

In May, the Duck Dynasty alum, 23, announced that he had a little one on the way. “Yep, that’s a baby,” the former reality star captioned his Instagram reveal. In the shot, John Luke held out a sonogram picture while his pregnant wife, also 23, cradled her baby bump while wearing a pink dress.

Mary Kate shared the same photo on social media, writing: “Just wanted to say thank you to everyone who has congratulated us and left the sweetest comments about our baby we’re expecting! We have felt so loved and it’s been really special seeing everyone excited about this little dude! We are over the moon excited to meet him in October and I am just so grateful for the Lord entrusting us with this incredible gift.”

The then-mom-to-be went on to say, “Excited to meet our sweet baby boy in October!!!”

The pair tied the knot at John Luke’s family farm in Louisiana in 2015. John Luke told Us Weekly exclusively at the time: “I had an amazing time!”

The bride added, “It was one of the best days of my life! It was everything I hoped it would be and more.”

The former A&E Network personality proposed to Mary Kate on his 19th birthday in October 2014. “I am so excited to marry my best friend,” he told Us after their engagement. “I know my parents [Willie and Korie Robertson] married young as well, and they have always been examples of what ‘could be’ to me. Fast-forward 22 years and they are more in love than ever, and I hope Mary Kate and I are the same way in the years to come. God has truly blessed us.”

