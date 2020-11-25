She’s at 17 weeks! Pregnant Sadie Robertson showed her baby bump progress during a Tuesday, November 24, beach trip.

“Wow wow wow wow,” the Duck Dynasty alum, 23, captioned an Instagram slideshow of herself cradling her budding belly in a striped one-piece. “It’s just absolutely miraculous that my body is daily changing to grow this life inside of me. I cannot miss the intentionally of a creator behind the scenes. I love thinking about her every single day. What she’s going to be like, what’s she going to look like, what will her favorite hobby be.”

The former reality star added, “The greatest thing to think of is that before I will ever know these things God knows her. He knows the hairs forming on her head, and he knows the heart she has that is beating so strongly. He is making her beautiful and wonderful and I can’t wait to be captivated by the design. I’m in awe and wonder.”

In the same bathing suit, the Louisiana native recreated a throwback photo with her husband, Christian Huff, that her parents, Korie Robertson and Willie Robertson, took at the beach ahead of her 1997 arrival. “Mom and Dad your pose was truly timeless,” the pregnant star wrote via Instagram.

“Oh, my gosh, this is incredible,” Little People, Big World’s Audrey Roloff commented on the social media upload.

Sadie announced last month that she and Huff, 21, are expecting their first child. “SCREAMING WITH EXCITEMENT TO SHARE THIS NEWS,” the Dancing With the Stars alum captioned her Instagram reveal in October. “Baby we already adore you. What I’ve learned from you already – God has still been creating. God is still believing in us. God is still bringing forth LIFE. Hope is still to come. How we choose to live will affect your generation to come, so I want to live my life to the fullest and be loud for you.”

The pregnant star was hospitalized following her announcement after she tested positive for the coronavirus. “Wow, these symptoms are wild,” the former A&E Network personality wrote via Instagram. “I’ve definitely struggled through this one.”

Earlier this month, she and Huff announced the sex of their baby-to-be with the help of pink paint.

The pair tied the knot in November 2019 in Louisiana, five months after their engagement.