Bathing suit bumps! Lindsay Arnold, Hilaria Baldwin and more pregnant celebrities have been baring their budding bellies in swimsuits all summer long.

The Dancing With the Stars pro and her husband, Sam Cusick, announced in May that they are expecting their first child.

“Ohhhhhh baby,” the Utah native captioned their Instagram reveal. “Mom and Dad love you already. #November2020.”

Later that same month, the mom-to-be shared a video of their gender reveal with the help of pink confetti.

“We both felt so strongly that we were having a boy so it was such a fun surprise,” the couple told Us Weekly exclusively at the time. “I am already buying all the cute baby girl clothes I see and we just cannot wait until she is here!”

Arnold went on to tell Us about her plans to return to the ABC show and “be a part of the show in other ways.”

She explained, “I’ll have our baby in November, which gives me about 10 months to have time with the little babe and then get back into shape and get back into dancing to hopefully be back around for the next fall season. That’s sort of the plan, and that’s what I intend to do. I have every intention of coming back. I mean, I love that show.”

While awaiting her daughter, the dancer has been documenting her baby bump progress in mirror selfies and bathing suit photos.

As for Baldwin, the Living Clearly Method author is expecting her and Alec Baldwin’s fifth child. She showed off her “7 month curves” in a June Instagram video wearing a Tory Burch bikini.

“Keeping my body moving with gentle workouts, embracing the curves that come with this amazing experience,” the “Mom Brain” podcast cohost captioned the footage. “Moving my body, I feel strong during pregnancy and it keeps my circulation moving. I think it helps me with my delivery and recovery too.”

Keep scrolling to other pregnant stars’ baby bumps in swimsuits, from Kailyn Lowry to Bekah Martinez.