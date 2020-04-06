Trying again. Hilaria Baldwin is pregnant with baby No. 5 with husband Alec Baldwin, the Mom Brain podcast host announced via Instagram on Monday, April 6.

“Sound up…I’ll let the baby do the talking because I don’t have the words to express how this sound makes us feel,” Hilaria, 36, captioned the Instagram video which showed her laying down and her belly exposed. The baby’s heartbeat can be heard in the background. “Just got the great news that all is well and all is healthy with this little munchkin. I wanted to share this with you. Here we go again.”

Hilaria shares four children with the 61-year-old actor: Carmen, 6, Rafael, 4, Leonardo, 3, and Romeo, 22 months.

Over the past year, Hilaria suffered two miscarriages. In November 2019, she opened up about the loss, writing via Instagram that her baby girl “passed away at four months” and “that even though we are not ok right now, we will be.”

She also shared a video that showed her daughter Carmen hugging her. “We are so lucky with our 4 healthy babies—and we will never lose sight of this. I told Carmen and took this so I could send it to Alec. I guess this is a good way to share it with you too,” the former yoga instructor wrote. “I told her that this baby isn’t going to come after all…but we will try very hard to give her a little sister another time.”

The Living Clearly Method author and the Saturday Night Live star also previously told Us that after five children, they don’t plan to have anymore. Baldwin also shares daughter Ireland, 24, with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

The pair are definitely growing closer during the pandemic, as they revealed on The Howard Stern Show on March 26, noting that they haven’t been discussing what’s happening in front of their children.

“We don’t talk about the nuts and bolts in front of the kids. No point in contaminating them with fear and so forth. We want them to be kids and enjoy their lives and enjoy their day,” he told the host. Hilaria added, “At the same time, kids are smart. They pick up more than you think they are. … It’s interesting because they’re not stressed about it as long as … we don’t show that we’re stressed out about it.”