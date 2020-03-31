Watching their words! Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin may make an effort not to talk about coronavirus too much in front of their four kids — but the couple do answer the little ones’ questions in an intentional way.

“They know that it’s a virus, and they know that it’s called corona,” the Living Clearly Method author, 36, tells Us Weekly exclusively. “They know that that’s why they’re not going to school and can’t have playdates and can’t go and live [their] normal lives, and [why] we’re staying at home. [They know] it is because we’re being really safe and that Mommy and Daddy are gonna make as best decisions that we can to make sure that they’re safe, we’re safe and everything’s gonna be OK.”

The “Mom Brain” podcast cohost, who shares Carmen, 6, Rafael, 4, Leonardo, 3, and Romeo, 22 months, goes on to advise parents to “tell their children even if” about COVID-19 they’re stressed out and overwhelmed.

“We don’t talk about the really ugly things with them because there’s no use,” the fitness guru adds. “They do not need to make informed decisions right now, we need to make informed decisions, so we need to be informed and they need to know enough, but not to have it start to cause anxiety.”

Alec, 61, elaborated on this on Wednesday, March 25, telling Howard Stern that he and his wife “adjourn to another room.”

The Saturday Night Live alum explained at the time: “We don’t talk about the nuts and bolts in front of the kids. No point in contaminating them with fear and so forth. We want them to be kids and enjoy their lives and enjoy their day.”

The actor also shares his 24-year-old daughter, Ireland Baldwin, with his ex-wife, Kim Basinger. He and Hilaria are communicating with the model “every day,” she tells Us.

“She’s being really good to our knowledge,” the former yoga instructor says. “She seems great. She’s in her house with her dogs and her boyfriend, [Corey Harper].”

With reporting by Carly Sloane