Mum’s the word! Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin don’t discuss the coronavirus pandemic in front of their four children.

“We adjourn to another room,” the actor, 61, explained during a Wednesday, March 25, virtual appearance on The Howard Stern Show. “We don’t talk about the nuts and bolts in front of the kids. No point in contaminating them with fear and so forth. We want them to be kids and enjoy their lives and enjoy their day.”

The Living Clearly Method author, 36, chimed in, “At the same time, kids are smart. They pick up more than you think they are. … It’s interesting because they’re not stressed about it as long as … we don’t show that we’re stressed out about it.”

While Carmen, 6, Rafael, 4, Leonardo, 3, and Romeo, 22 months, have caught wind of the outbreak, the couple have answered their questions with confidence.

“[We] say, ‘Yeah, there’s a virus right now and Mommy and Daddy are doing absolutely everything to make sure that we’re OK, and that’s why we’re living differently,’” the “Mom Brain” podcast cohost explained. “’That’s why we’re not having playdates, we’re not going out, we’re not doing this, we’re not doing that. It’s going to be like this for a while, but it’s because we know that we’re going to be OK.’”

The fitness guru has been documenting her family’s self-quarantine via social media, from breathing exercises to paella dinners.

“This new reality right now is difficult and very cooped up,” Hilaria captioned an Instagram video of herself doing exercises with cans of sparkling water. “But while we are home, there are still ways to move our bodies, which helps our immune systems, among many other things.”

The former yoga instructor is spending “all” of her time with her kids, which they are “loving,” she told Howard Stern on Wednesday. “It’s interesting to try to get into their eyes,” Hilaria said.

Alec also shares his 24-year-old daughter, Ireland Baldwin, with his ex-wife, Kim Basinger. The model has been at home during the COVID-19 spread, trying on orange eyeshadows and ordering Gummy Krabby Patties from Amazon Prime.