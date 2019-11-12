



A heartbroken Hilaria Baldwin revealed on Monday, November 11, that she suffered a miscarriage, losing her fifth child with husband Alec Baldwin.

“We are very sad to share that today we learned that our baby passed away at 4 months,” the “Mom Brains” podcast host wrote on Instagram on Monday, November 11. “We also want you to know that even though we are not ok right now, we will be.”

Despite dealing with the heartbreak, the mother of four was open with her followers about her journey and what she plans to do next.

“We are so lucky with our 4 healthy babies—and we will never lose sight of this. I told Carmen and took this so I could send it to Alec. I guess this is a good way to share it with you too,” she wrote of the video that showed her daughter, 6, comforting her by wrapping her arms around her mom and whispering to her as she kissed her on the cheek. “I told her that this baby isn’t going to come after all…but we will try very hard to give her a little sister another time.”

“I’m really devastated right now…I was not expecting this when I went to my scan today,” the former yoga instructor said. “I don’t know what else to say…I’m still in shock and don’t have this all quite clear.”

The Spanish-born celebrity previously announced her pregnancy on social media in September after suffering a miscarriage earlier this year. “It is still very early, but we have learned that there is a little person inside of me,” the fitness guru wrote on Instagram at the time.

“The sound of this strong heart makes me so happy — especially because of the loss we experienced in the spring. We want to share this news as we are excited and don’t want to hide the pregnancy,” she continued. “These first few months are tough with exhaustion and nausea and I don’t want to have to pretend that I feel OK.”

The Living Clearly Method author has four children with the Saturday Night Live alum, Carmen, Rafael, 4, Leonardo, 3 and Romeo, 1. The pair has been married since 2012.