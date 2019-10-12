



Carmen’s getting a sister! Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin surprised their children with a sweet gender reveal for baby No. 5 amid her pregnancy.

“Our little reveal,” Hilaria, 35, captioned an Instagram video on Saturday, October 12, adding blue and pink heart emojis. “We are so excited!”

The couple’s four children — daughter Carmen, 6, and sons Rafael, 4, Leonardo, 3, and Romeo, 16 months — participated in the precious moment. The yoga instructor led the kids into a room where four baby dolls swaddled in blankets laid in play strollers and cribs. “Are they real?” one of them hilariously asked.

Hilaria then prompted them to unwrap the little ones, which exposed pink onesies. “It’s a girl!” Carmen exclaimed.

Alec, 61, joined in on the hoopla. “Wait, this is not for you. This is for him,” the “Mom Brain” podcast host told the Emmy winner, passing the doll to her youngest son. The actor replied: “But he doesn’t know how to do it. I’m gonna do it for him.”

After the revelation, the Saturday Night Live star embraced his daughter before handing her off to her mom for a congratulatory hug.

Hilaria shared via her Instagram Story on Saturday that she did an early blood test to find out the sex. “Rafa is sure it’s a boy and Carmen is sure it’s a girl,” she wrote. Alec, for his part, bet Carmen that it was a boy before discovering he was wrong.

The couple tied the knot in June 2012. The 30 Rock alum is also the father of daughter Ireland, 23, with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

Hilaria announced her pregnancy in September, five months after suffering a miscarriage.

The Living Clearly Method author opened up about her pregnancy symptoms on Monday, October 7. “[I feel] s–tty, but I’m OK,” she admitted. “I’m nauseous, I’m tired and everything, but I’m happy and I’m not going to complain about it because I’m feeling as I should be feeling.”

Hilaria noted that her morning sickness lasts “all day” but remained optimistic. “It usually clears up in the next couple of weeks from now,” she said. “I’m hoping between a week and a month from now I’ll start feeling better!”

