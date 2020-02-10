Baby on board! Domino Kirke is pregnant, expecting her first child with her husband, Penn Badgley, following multiple pregnancy losses.

“On the road again,” the singer, 36, captioned a Monday, February 10, Instagram photo of her baby bump. “Pregnancy after loss is a whole other thing. After two miscarriages in a row, we were ready to call it. I stopped trusting my body and started to accept the fact that I was done. As a birth attendant, I’ve seen and heard it all. It takes everything I’ve got to detach lovingly from the losses I’ve been present for and be in my own experience.”

The DOMINO band member, who is already mom of 10-year-old son, Cassius, from a previous relationship, went on to write, “When I was pregnant at 25, I knew nothing. I had no community. I dove in blissfully unaware about birth and its mysteries. Now, with 10 years worth of experience to pull from, I treasure my birth community and the knowledge I have. You’re already teaching us how to stay in the day in a way we’ve never had to, little one. Thank you.”

While the “little one” will be Badgley’s first child, the Gossip Girl alum, 33, is already a “good stepdad” to Cassius.

“He doesn’t have to be ‘dad’ so he can have more fun with him,” the doula told Us Weekly exclusively in October 2019. “It’s really nice. The stepparent thing is definitely unchartered territory for me cause I didn’t grow up with one, but … he takes care of him really well.”

The preteen is at a fun age, the English star went on to tell Us at the time. “Boys at 10 have the same amount of testosterone as they will have when they’re 18, so there’s a sass, but when I speak to him on the phone, he’ll be like, ‘Hey mom, you sound tired. You should go to bed,’” Kirke explained. “And I’m like, ‘Yeah, OK, thanks.’ Like, ‘Whoa, who am I talking to?’”

Because of this, Girls alum Jemima Kirke‘s sister no longer needs “to be on all the time,” she gushed.

Domino and the You star wed in February 2017.