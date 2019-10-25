



Singing her husband’s praises! Domino Kirke gushed about Penn Badgley’s relationship with her 10-year-old son, Cassius.

“He’s a really good stepdad,” the singer, 31, told Us Weekly exclusively of the Gossip Girl alum, 32, at the Life After Birth Project Gallery Luncheon on Thursday, October 24. “He doesn’t have to be ‘dad’ so he can have more fun with him. It’s really nice. The stepparent thing is definitely unchartered territory for me cause I didn’t grow up with one, but … he takes care of him really well.”

The DOMINO band member, who welcomed Cassius in a previous relationship, wed the You star in February 2017 in New York. The couple started dating in 2014.

Kirke works as a doula — she even worked with Amy Schumer when the comedian welcomed her now-5-month-old son, Gene — but admitted to Us that she sometimes has a hard time juggling her job and her family.

“My sister [Jemima Kirke] says this in a very crass way as well, like, ‘If you’re thriving in your art, you’re definitely sucking as a parent,” the “Half Blood” singer said. “You can’t do both unless you have a full team. I don’t have a nanny. I’m a full-time parent. That’s my first thing. I’m a doula second.”

Domino is loving this stage in her son’s life, telling Us that she no longer needs “to be on all the time.” She explained, “Boys at 10 have the same amount of testosterone as they will have when they’re 18, so there’s a sass, but when I speak to him on the phone, he’ll be like, ‘Hey mom, you sound tired. You should go to bed.’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, OK, thanks.’ Like, ‘Whoa, who am I talking to?’

Recently, the Carriage House Birth cofounder has been hard at work “collaborating” with Joanna Griffiths, founder and CEO of Knix, on the Life After Birth Project Gallery. “This exhibit was born out of this need to have these conversations about what life really is like after birth and not just six weeks after birth, but 10 years after birth,” Domino told Us. “What is the transition of not having a child to having one really like? [We were like], ‘Let’s see if we can come together just to have this bigger conversation about postpartum,’ and suddenly the photos were pouring in and exhibits were being dreamed up by Joanna.”

“It’s about changing the narrative about postpartum… We wanted to support women and people through that process and we thought the best way to do that was through storytelling. I think women in general are really finding their voices and I think that there’s a whole movement towards authenticity and being real,” Griffiths added.

With reporting by Carly Sloane