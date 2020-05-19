Not done dancing! Pregnant Lindsay Arnold defined her ideal timeline for returning to Dancing With the Stars following her November due date.

“I will not be dancing this season, but I am hoping to be a part of the show in other ways,” the Utah native, 26, told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, May 19. “I’ll have our baby in November, which gives me about 10 months to have time with the little babe and then get back into shape and get back into dancing to hopefully be back around for the next fall season.”

The DWTS pro added, “That’s sort of the plan, and that’s what I intend to do. I have every intention of coming back. I mean, I love that show.”

The choreographer wants to “be a part of” the ABC show “in some way for the rest of [her] life as long as they will have [her].”

She and husband Sam Cusick aren’t going to pressure their child to follow in Arnold’s footsteps, they told the outlet on Tuesday. The mom-to-be explained, “If my kids want to dance, I will love that with all of my heart! I will be like, ‘I got you covered, I know what to do here.’ But I just want our kids, and this baby, to find something they love to do and that they are passionate about. That’s going to be the driving factor.”

Arnold announced on Wednesday, May 13, that she and her husband have their first little one on the way.

“Ohhhhhh baby,” the pregnant star captioned Instagram photos of herself and her longtime love kissing and holding ultrasound pictures. “Mom and Dad love you already. #November2020.”

The So You Think You Can Dance alum wed Cusick in June 2015. The pair fell in love as teenagers.

“I’ve loved Sam since I was 16 years old and today I officially get to spend the rest of my life with him — through giggles and tears, and every moment in between,” she exclusively told Us Weekly after their nuptials.