Grab the feathers and sequins! Lindsay Arnold, who is pregnant with her first child with husband Sam Cusick, shared the sex of her baby — and it seems the little one may follow in her footsteps.

“IT’S A GIRL!!!!!” the Dancing With the Stars pro, 26, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, May 21, adding plenty of pink heart emojis. “We could not feel more blessed or excited for our sweet little girl to come into this world! We already love her so much.”

In the series of shots, Arnold and Cusick popped confetti cannons and looked shocked as the pink pieces sprinkled down. The couple, who tied the knot in June 2015, then posed among the leftovers as they beamed brightly.

The dancer noted in a YouTube video of the reveal that she and the project manager were on the same page when it came to their guesses. “I think it’s a boy, I feel like Sam thinks it’s a boy, but it’s like — [it] could be a girl,” she said.

Elsewhere on Thursday, Arnold posted an ultrasound photo of their daughter. “First profile pic of Baby Cusick,” she gushed about the Instagram Story pic. “That little nose.”

The choreographer announced her pregnancy news earlier this month. “Ohhhhhh baby,” she captioned an Instagram photo of herself holding a sonogram on May 13. “Mom and Dad love you already #November2020 #pregnant #pregnancyannouncement.”

Earlier this week, Arnold detailed when she wants to return to Dancing With the Stars. “I will not be dancing this season, but I am hoping to be a part of the show in other ways,” she told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, May 19. “I’ll have our baby in November, which gives me about 10 months to have time with the little babe and then get back into shape and get back into dancing to hopefully be back around for the next fall season.”

She added: “That’s sort of the plan, and that’s what I intend to do. I have every intention of coming back. I mean, I love that show.”

Arnold previously won season 25 of the ABC competition series with partner Jordan Fisher in 2017.