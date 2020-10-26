Sadie Robertson, who is pregnant with her first child, revealed on Monday, October 26, that she was hospitalized after testing positive for coronavirus.

“Life update: I’m not going to lie, this has been one of the most challenging things. I got Covid-19 and ended up getting very sick,” the 23-year-old Duck Dynasty alum wrote alongside a photo from the hospital via Instagram. “I know everyone experiences covid differently, but wow these symptoms are wild. I’ve definitely struggled through this one!”

Robertson announced earlier this month that she and husband Christian Huff are expecting. She confirmed on Monday her baby is “doing great and healthy” amid her health scare.

“I am now healing as well. I’m no longer in the hospital (this pic was not from today) and I have just about fully recovered,” she wrote. “I’ve learned a lot and I have been challenged in a lot of new ways. I will say my dependency on Jesus has never felt greater in some of the hardest moment of this sickness. I’m thankful I serve a savior who is with me in these moments that feel rather lonely. My heart and my families heart goes out to everyone suffering with Covid.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum concluded her post by revealing her mother, Korie Robertson, and sister Bella Robertson also tested positive for COVID-19.

“Going to be chatting with my mom and bella who also had covid on this Wednesday’s podcast.❤️,” she wrote.

Sadie has been documenting her pregnancy journey on her “WHOA That’s Good Podcast” in recent weeks. During the Wednesday, October 21, episode, she admitted that she and Huff, who wed in November 2019, were surprised by their baby news.

“I guess we shouldn’t have been that surprised, but we were super surprised and so I didn’t think I was pregnant at all,” she said, noting they were “not not trying” to have a baby. “We had just been at my best friend Laney and Clayton’s gender reveal party and everybody was like, ‘You’re next, you’re next!’ And I was like, ‘I don’t really know if it’s our timing right now.’”

She added that she “couldn’t believe” it when she took a pregnancy test.

“I took another pregnancy test and another plus sign and two positives equals a definite positive,” Sadie recalled. “I was freaking out, literally laughing with tears running down my face,” she noted. “I was just overjoyed and I was just thanking God because Christian and I have said since we got married we kinda left it in God’s hands. We want a baby when it’s God’s time for us to have a baby because we believe that it’s a gift from God to have a baby. It’s such a blessing, and we knew that if it was God’s timing, then it sure enough would be our timing. And so it was just such a miraculous feeling to know that I had a child inside of me. I just dropped to my knees I was just so thankful.”