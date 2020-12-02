Ups and downs! Sadie Robertson detailed her first pregnancy to Us Weekly exclusively, from “gnarly morning sickness” to potato cravings.

“From probably week seven to about week 17 … that was about 10 weeks of throwing up every day,” the Duck Dynasty alum, 23, told Us while promoting her “Circle of Hope” wraparound ring from World Vision on Tuesday, December 1. “Definitely humbled me, kept me on my toes, but now I love being pregnant. It is truly amazing.”

While vomiting so often, the former reality star only wanted to eat potatoes — but has broadened her palate since then. “I’ve kind of come out of that this past week and have been wanting to eat everything in sight,” the Louisiana native explained. “[My husband], Christian [Huff], is laughing at me. Every day I’m like, ‘I need a quesadilla.'”

The Live: Original author has been “shocked” by how the Auburn University grad, 22, has pampered her ahead of their first child’s arrival. “You never know what you’re going to get,” Robertson told Us. “I feel like that’s just another part of marriage, like, how are you going to be? But now he has held my hair when I threw up and has gotten me food. He has been the best. He’s awesome.”

The pair, who wed in November 2019, have been “in wonder” over the pregnant star’s growing baby bump. Every Monday, they take a look at videos on an app tracking their little one’s growth.

“It’s so fun,” the “Whoa That’s Good” podcast host said. “This week, it was saying that she has fingerprints now and she can hear my voice. Those things are just so sweet. … I feel like God has just gotten so big to me because I just feel like I’m not doing anything but throwing up and eating, and this miraculous life is just forming inside of me. It’s really cool.”

She and Huff announced their pregnancy news in October. They revealed the sex of their baby-to-be the following month with the help of pink paint. Robertson gushed via Instagram in November: “BABY GIRL WE LOVE YOU.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi