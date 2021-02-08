The final stretch! Pregnant Sadie Robertson has entered her third trimester — and celebrated with a maternity shoot.

“Happy mama,” the Duck Dynasty alum, 23, wrote on her Sunday, February 7, Instagram Story. “I’ll be posting some maternity pics [my sister Bella Robertson] took for us.” The former reality star cradled her baby bump with a smile in the social media upload, rocking a white tee and pink sweatpants.

The following day, the “WHOA That’s Good” podcast host shared more photos in the same outfit with her husband, Christian Huff, and their dog. The mom-to-be had her top pulled up in the pics to show her bare stomach. “3rd trimester here we goooooo!!!” Sadie captioned the Instagram slideshow on Monday, February 8. “EXCITED FOR THIS ONE.”

19 Kids and Counting alum Anna Duggar commented, “The trimester where anticipation builds each day!”

The photos showed off the pregnant star’s new pink bangs, which she revealed in a Wednesday, February 3, Instagram video. “Ever since our gender reveal party when I had pink paint all over me, Christian has been telling me to dye my hair pink,” she captioned footage from their FaceTime call. “Today I surprised him.”

The Live Fearless author announced in October 2020 that she and the Florida native, 22, are expecting their first child, 11 months after their Louisiana wedding. “SCREAMING WITH EXCITEMENT TO SHARE THIS NEWS,” she captioned her Instagram reveal at the time. “We are thankful to be carrying a miracle into the world! Baby, you are already loved and already believed in. Can’t wait to welcome you into the world with all the joy, hope, and excitement you will bring into the life of so many by your miraculous incredible life.”

In December 2020, Sadie exclusively told Us Weekly that pregnancy has “humbled” her, explaining, “From probably week seven to about week 17 … that was about 10 weeks of throwing up every day. … Definitely kept me on my toes.”

Huff has been a huge help, which initially “shocked” the Finding Freedom author, she told Us. “You never know what you’re going to get. I feel like that’s just another part of marriage, like, how are you going to be? But now he has held my hair when I threw up and has gotten me food. He has been the best. He’s awesome.”

Keep scrolling to see the couple posing for maternity shoot pics.