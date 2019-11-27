A fairy-tale ceremony! Sadie Robertson and her husband, Christian Huff, posted the first photos from their wedding ⁠— including a look at her stunning wedding dress ⁠— via Instagram on Tuesday, November 26.

The Duck Dynasty alum, 22, and Huff, 21, tied the knot at her family’s farm in West Monroe, Louisiana, on Monday, November 25.

“Forever, me and you,” Robertson captioned a photo of herself and the groom sweetly gazing into each other’s eyes.

Huff, for his part, posted a black-and-white photo of the couple raising their hands in victory. “My bride,” he wrote alongside the picture.

The snaps showed off Robertson’s wedding dress — a long gown with a large bow in the back. She completed the look with long white gloves and a sleek low bun.

The star-studded guest list included Candace Cameron Bure, Alfonso Ribeiro and Robertson’s parents, Korie and Willie Robertson. Louie Giglio, a pastor at Passion City Church in Atlanta, officiated the ceremony and Willie, 47, led a prayer during the service.

Sadie showed off her reception look — a white lace dress — in photos captured by Bash Booth, the photo booth company the couple hired for their reception. The newlyweds were all smiles as they proudly displayed their wedding rings.

The Dancing With the Stars alum explained to Us Weekly why it was important for her to get married at home.

“My whole life I always said I wanted to get married at my house,” Sadie told Us on November 14. “I’ve been in California and Tennessee and all these different places, and I think for me, when I’m home, it’s like my safe place. It’s, like, just a place of peace.”

The ceremony took place less than six months after Huff proposed to Robertson in June. The couple have been dating since September 2018.

“I screamed YES,” she posted on Instagram at the time. “So many words and so many more pictures to come, but for now just know my friends I’m the happiest human in the world on June 9th, 2019 today and for the rest of my life. I GET TO MARRY THIS MAN. God is faithful and so so good.”

Scroll down to see photos from the special day.