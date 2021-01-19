Bare belly! Pregnant Sadie Robertson gave a baby bump update in a Tuesday, January 19, mirror selfie.

“25 weeks today and I can’t believe how much I love this little girl already before I’ve even met her,” the Duck Dynasty alum, 23, captioned an Instagram photo of herself with her tan tee pulled up to show her stomach. “Every little kick brings so much joy to my life! Pregnancy truly is the wildest thing, but as magical as it’s been there have definitely been some hard things!”

The former reality star went on to describe the morning sickness she experienced in her first trimester, writing, “Not gonna lie, it was rough! I threw up every day until week 22. At times it felt exhausting.”

Last month, the “WHOA That’s Good” podcast host exclusively told Us Weekly that her symptoms were “gnarly” from weeks seven to 17.

“That was about 10 weeks of throwing up every day,” Robertson explained in December 2020. “Definitely humbled me, kept me on my toes, but now I love being pregnant. It is truly amazing.”

The Louisana native’s husband, Christian Huff, pampered the pregnant star during her bouts of morning sickness, which “shocked” her. The mom-to-be told Us, “You never know what you’re going to get. I feel like that’s just another part of marriage, like, how are you going to be? But now he has held my hair when I threw up and has gotten me food. He has been the best. He’s awesome.”

Robertson added that the Auburn University grad, 22, has been “laughing” at the cravings she has now that she’s back to broadening her palate. “Every day I’m like, ‘I need a quesadilla,’” she said.

The pair wed in November 2019 at her family’s farm. Less than one year later, they announced via Instagram that they are starting a family.

“SCREAMING WITH EXCITEMENT TO SHARE THIS NEWS,” the Finding Freedom author captioned her Instagram reveal in October 2020. “We are thankful to be carrying a miracle into the world! Baby, you are already loved and already believed in. Can’t wait to welcome you into the world with all the joy, hope, and excitement you will bring into the life of so many by your miraculous incredible life.”

Huff posted a similar photo to his own account captioned, “Mom and dad.”

The couple shared the sex of their baby-to-be the following month with the help of pink paint.