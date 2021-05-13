Honey’s home! Sadie Robertson and Christian Huff have been posting cute pictures of their baby girl since her May 2021 arrival.

“We saw a million little miracles yesterday — the best one being this girl right here,” the Duck Dynasty alum captioned her daughter’s Instagram debut at the time. “Honey. The pure goodness of God. Story to come, but I’m way too occupied right now by cuteness. 5.11.21.”

Her husband posted the same hospital photos on his own account, writing, “Welcome to the world, sweet honey girl.”

The former reality star’s mom, Korie Robertson, was present for her granddaughter’s birth and wrote via Instagram that she had “no words” for the major moment.

“Honey James Huff you are a little miracle!” Korie gushed. “We love you dearly and can’t get enough of every single detail of you. Your mom is absolutely, utterly amazing, and your dad is simply the best coach and encourager ever! There is nothing those two won’t do for you! You have a whole bunch of us that couldn’t be more excited that you’re here, and are going to be loving you and rooting you on your entire life. We can’t wait to see what God has planned for you! Welcome to the fam, Honey.”

She went on to share photos of herself and husband Willie Robertson posing with the infant. The couple planned to be called “Kmama and Dubz,” she revealed.

Sadie announced seven months prior that she was pregnant with her and Huff’s first child. The couple chose their daughter’s name before her birth, explaining that the moniker was inspired by Proverbs 16:24.

“Gracious words are like HONEY, sweetness to the soul and health to the body,” Sadie captioned an April 2021 Instagram photo of a stuffed animal wearing a “Honey” sweater. “I’ve always loved this verse. It’s made me have a love for the idea of all that honey is. It’s a sweet delicacy with a strong healing component. When Christian and I started dating, we went through the book of Proverbs together and I remember getting to chapter 16 and as I read verse 24 I said to him, ‘You have words like honey. They are so sweet and are healing places in my heart I didn’t even know needed to be healed.’”

The Live author called her then-boyfriend the “boy with the honey words,” she went on to write. “Fast forward two and a half years later and we have a daughter on the way who we so proudly get to name after one of the loveliest words. Not to mention this word reminds me of my great-grandma who calls everyone she loves honey.”

The high school sweethearts wed in November 2019 in Louisiana, five months after their engagement.

Keep scrolling to see pictures of the pair with their daughter.