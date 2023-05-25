She’s now a mom of two! Duck Dynasty’s Sadie Robertson and her husband, Christian Huff, have welcomed their second child, daughter Haven Belle.

“Haven has brought a touch of heaven 😍,” Robertson, 25, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, May 25, confirming her newborn child arrived three days earlier. “Life got a whole lot sweeter!”

The former reality star gushed: “Peep the time on our phone in slide two and the sheer joy on my face! Christian and I could not be happier and more grateful. Soaking in every single moment💕.”

Huff, 24, beamed with pride in his own social media announcement on Thursday, writing, “Surreal seeing a little miracle up so close … blown away by God.” He added: “Love you so much Haven. Some of the sweetest moments ever.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum — who also shares 2-year-old daughter Honey with her spouse — took to Instagram in November 2022 to reveal her second pregnancy.

“Another little miracle is in motion 🤗,” Robertson wrote alongside a sweet photo of the couple and daughter Honey, who showed off a picture of the ultrasound.

The news came shortly after Robertson confessed to E! News that she and the Auburn University alum were already thinking about giving Honey a sibling.

“One day we’ll say [we want] four kids, one day we’ll say three,” the TV personality told the outlet at the time, adding that they would maybe consider adoption too. “I’ve just seen the beauty of it, what a blended family can look like from adoption.”

The couple started quietly dating in September 2018, but officially confirmed their relationship on social media in February 2019.

“Celebrating this kind of love everyday, but with a teddy bear and balloons today,” the Louisiana native shared via Instagram next to a photo of she and Huff at the time. “Thank you for how you love and who you are!”

The Florida native and Robertson got engaged in June 2019 and officially tied the knot that November. Nearly one year later, the couple revealed in October 2020 that they were expecting their first child.

Honey was born in May 2021 after what Robertson described as a “chaotic” birth.

“All of a sudden I was pushed down on the bed, they pushed my mom, [Korie Robertson], out of the way and every nurse in the room was just over me, and they were pulling my legs and pushing my stomach as hard as they could,” the Live Original author recalled during an episode of her podcast “Whoa! That’s Good” in July 2021. “I thought they cut me open because of how painful it was when they pressed on my stomach. Now I know they were pressing my pelvis bone to get her out because what happened was Honey got stuck. Her shoulder got stuck.”

Robertson has also been open about her struggle with postpartum.

“It’s just, you know, the most raw version of you. It’s hard and it’s a struggle. I think it makes you the mom that you’re gonna be,” the God’s Not Dead 2 actress exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2021. “Don’t be discouraged if you feel like, ‘I’m losing my mind,’ because you probably will feel like that. [But] you’re gonna come out and you’re gonna be, like, ‘Wow, I’m so much stronger.’”