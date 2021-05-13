This Duck Dynasty alum has a daughter! Sadie Robertson gave birth to her and Christian Huff’s first child, a baby girl, on Tuesday, May 11.

“We saw a million little miracles yesterday – the best one being this girl right here… Honey,” the new mom captioned an Instagram photo of the family of three in the hospital on Wednesday. “The pure goodness of God. Story to come, but I’m way too occupied right now by cuteness. 5.11.21.”

The former reality star, 23, revealed in October 2020 that she was pregnant, showing ultrasound photos via Instagram. “SCREAMING WITH EXCITEMENT TO SHARE THIS NEWS!” the Louisiana native wrote at the time. “Baby we already adore you. What I’ve learned from you already: God has still been creating. God is still believing in us. God is still bringing forth LIFE. Hope is still to come. How we choose to live will affect your generation to come, so I want to live my life to the fullest and be loud for you.”

Later that same month, the “WHOA That’s Good” podcast host contracted the coronavirus and shared a hospital selfie. “I know everyone experiences COVID differently, but wow these symptoms are wild,” Robertson captioned the Instagram shot. “I’ve definitely struggled through this one! Thankfully baby Huff is doing great and healthy, and I am now healing as well.”

The Finding Freedom author went on to exclusively tell Us Weekly in December 2020 that the “hard” experience first made her feel like a mom.

“It was exhausting and scary and all the things, but it did help me kind of become a mom in that moment,” she explained at the time. “I knew I needed to go to the hospital, and typically [I would not have]. Like, I’ll just recover. I’ll be fine. But in that moment, I was like, ‘No. We have to make sure the baby’s OK.’ … It [was] not really about me. It was more about her and getting health for her. So that was a really cool thing to go through even though it was hard.”

Huff, 22, supported Robertson amid her hospitalization, and she was “shocked” by how much her husband continued to pamper her when she struggled with morning sickness.

“You never know what you’re going to get,” the Dancing With the Stars alum told Us. “I feel like that’s just another part of marriage, like, how are you going to be? But now he has held my hair when I threw up and has gotten me food. He has been the best. He’s awesome.”

The couple tied the knot in November 2019 in Louisiana after one year of dating.