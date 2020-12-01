Not alone. Pregnant Sadie Robertson exclusively told Us Weekly that she first felt like a mother while battling the coronavirus.

“It was exhausting and scary and all the things, but it did help me kind of become a mom in that moment,” the Duck Dynasty alum, 23, said on Tuesday, December 1, of her health scare while promoting her “Circle of Hope” wraparound ring through World Vision. “I knew I needed to go to the hospital, and typically [I would not have]. Like, I’ll just recover. I’ll be fine. But in that moment, I was like, ‘No. We have to make sure the baby’s OK.’”

The former reality star felt her mindset “flip” at the time. The Louisiana native explained, “It [was] not really about me. It was more about her and getting health for her. So that was a really cool thing to go through even though it was hard.”

Robertson revealed in October that she was recovering from COVID-19, writing via Instagram: “I know everyone experiences COVID differently, but wow these symptoms are wild. I’ve definitely struggled through this one! Thankfully baby Huff is doing great and healthy, and I am now healing as well.”

The “Whoa That’s Good” podcast host told Us that the coronavirus was “one of the hardest things” she has ever been through, and she is “thankful” to be on the other side.

While the Live Original author was in the hospital getting fluids, her baby-to-be “danced” and “performed” during an ultrasound, Robertson told Us. “It was like she knew I needed that,” the pregnant star recalled. “That was our first hard thing to go through together, and she was great. I was definitely more sick than she was, which was great. I’ll take it every day.”

The Finding Freedom author’s COVID diagnosis came three weeks after she shared her pregnancy news. Robertson and her husband, Christian Huff, revealed the sex of their little one in November.

The pair tied the knot in November 2019 in Louisiana, five months after their engagement.

Robertson has partnered with World Vision, designing a “Circle of Hope” ring that is made by female artisans in India and free with any $50 donation. For Giving Tuesday on Tuesday, December 1, any donation will be matched up to $1 million to help people rebuild in the wake of disasters and empower communities.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi