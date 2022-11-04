Ready for round two! Sadie Robertson is pregnant with her and Christian Huff‘s second child.

“Another little miracle is in motion 🤗,” the Duck Dynasty alum, 25, captioned an Instagram reveal on Thursday, November 3. In the sweet snap, she rested her head on her husband’s shoulder while sitting on a porch stoop. Their daughter, Honey, helped Robertson show off an ultrasound of their soon-to-be baby.

Friends and fans were quick to congratulate the couple on their expanding family. “I am so happy for you sweet girl!! Best mama there is! ❤️,” Savannah Chrisley commented, while Carlin Bates gushed that she was “thrilled” for the reality TV personality.

The Louisiana native’s mom, Korie Robertson, wrote: “Soooooo excited!!!”

Sadie’s older sister Rebecca Robertson raved over the announcement, adding, “Yayyy honey is going to the best big sister 🥹❤️.”

The Who Are You Following author got engaged to her high school sweetheart in June 2019, and the twosome exchanged vows five months later. One year after their wedding, Sadie announced she was pregnant with her and Huff’s first child.

“Baby we already adore you. What I’ve learned from you already – God has still been creating. God is still believing in us,” she gushed via Instagram in November 2020. “God is still bringing forth LIFE. Hope is still to come. How we choose to live will affect your generation to come, so I want to live my life to the fullest and be loud for you.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum gave birth in May 2021, but she and Huff had already revealed their little girl’s name to their fans before she arrived.

Adjusting to motherhood wasn’t always easy — especially when it came to breast-feeding. “We tried,” Sadie exclusively told Us Weekly in January. “We wanted to so bad. I do just want to shout that out because I think that … everyone is very opinionated on breast-feeding. I understand that it does provide such benefits, but we genuinely tried so hard. … I do think that’s an important thing, to listen to your doctor and look out for your body.”

Sadie added that not being able to nurse wasn’t “the end of the world” for her or for Honey. Two months later, the A&E alum opened up about how much her body changed after giving birth.

“We have a culture where we get to see the outcome of things but rarely the process. … Most things in life are just a process, and we all have to be brave enough to start the things we are scared to start!” she wrote in a March 2021 Instagram caption. “Working out has the word work in it for a reason.”