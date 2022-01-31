Sadie Robertson Reflects on Being Unable to Breast-Feed: I ‘Tried So Hard’

No nursing, no problem! Sadie Robertson was unable to breast-feed when her and Christian Huff’s daughter, Honey, arrived in May 2021.

“We tried,” the Duck Dynasty alum, 24, exclusively told Us Weekly recently while promoting Who Are You Following? Pursuing Jesus in a Social Media Obsessed World. “We wanted to so bad. I do just want to shout that out because I think that … everyone is very opinionated on breast-feeding. I understand that it does provide such benefits, but we genuinely tried so hard.”

The former reality star explained that three different doctors told her that it was not a “good idea” to keep attempting to nurse the now-8-month-old.

“I was trying to do it because I knew what everyone said,” the Louisiana native said. “I do think that’s an important thing, to listen to your doctor and look out for your body. Making that decision for us was a really great decision, and Honey is happy and healthy. I’m happy and healthy. It’s not the end of the world if you can’t breast-feed.”

The Live on Purpose author joked that nursing would “gross [her] out” anyway because she doesn’t like milk. However, Robertson does “test out” the little one’s baby food.

The “Whoa! That’s Good” has had a “rough” postpartum journey since Honey’s birth. “You’re so happy because you have this perfect miracle and she’s amazing, but then it’s also so hard and emotional because your … body hurts. And, like, you’re trying to adapt to being a new mom,” Robertson explained to Us. “It’s wild. It’s every emotion. It’s the highest of highs and the lowest of lows in one season of your life.”

The new mom was experiencing all of these ups and downs all while working on Who Are You Following? Pursuing Jesus in a Social Media Obsessed World, which is out on Tuesday, February 1.

“Social media is interesting because the older generation didn’t have it,” the Live Fearless author told Us. “This is the first time where we’re really running it, we’re really figuring it out as a younger generation. We don’t have someone to look up to and say, ‘How do you navigate the feelings of comparison on social media? How do you navigate people just being completely hateful, right to your face online?’”

The Dancing With the Stars alum was seven months pregnant when she had the idea for her latest book, explaining, “[My publisher] said, ‘We love it. We want it now.’ And I was like, ‘OK.’”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi