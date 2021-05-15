Time flies! John Luke Robertson and Sadie Robertson may have been children when Duck Dynasty aired, but they’ve already welcomed little ones of their own.

Rebecca Robertson was the first of Willie Robertson’s kids to have a baby. The Louisiana State grad gave birth to son Zane in January 2019 with husband John Reed Loflin.

“The most miracle day,” the new mom captioned her baby boy’s Instagram debut at the time.

Four months later, John Luke and his wife, Mary Kate Robertson, shared their pregnancy news. “Excited about this little dude!” the Liberty University grad wrote via Instagram in May 2019. “We are over the moon excited to meet him in October and I am just so grateful for the Lord entrusting us with this incredible gift.”

Her husband posted a sonogram shot, writing, “Yep, that’s a baby.”

The couple’s son, John Shepherd, surprised his parents by arriving 10 days early in October 2019. “We are in loveeeee,” Mary Kate told her Instagram followers at the time.

The toddler became a big brother in April 2021 when his sister, Ella, was born. Mary Kate reflected on her “precious” baby girl’s birth via Instagram, writing, “It was just the sweetest, most peaceful, joy-filled delivery and day. We are so thankful for this little blessing!”

Mary Kate was pregnant at the same time as her sister-in-law Sadie. The Live Original author and husband Christian Huff announced in October 2020 that they were expecting their first child, welcoming daughter Honey in May 2021.

The infant’s moniker was inspired by Proverbs 16:24, Sadie explained to her Instagram followers. “Gracious words are like HONEY, sweetness to the soul and health to the body,” the former A&E personality wrote ahead of giving birth. “I’ve always loved this verse. It’s made me have a love for the idea of all that honey is. It’s a sweet delicacy with a strong healing component.”

Honey met Ella shortly after her arrival, and Mary Kate shared an Instagram photo of the major moment at the time. “Little cousin besties,” she wrote. “Life has gotten even sweeter adding Honey to the mix. So excited for these girls getting to grow up with each other.”

Keep scrolling to see Willie’s sweet grandkids’ baby pictures.