The Robertson family has gained a new mini member! Rebecca Robertson and John Reed Loflin welcomed baby No. 2 on Friday, December 24.

“It’s a girl, Holland Lo Loflin,” the Duck Dynasty alum, 32, exclusively told Us Weekly. “Born on Christmas Eve, weighing exactly 7 lbs. She is the most precious Christmas gift!!”

Robertson became a parent in January 2019, welcoming son Zane, now 2. “The most miracle day,” the new mom captioned an Instagram photo of her baby boy at the time.

In October of the following year, the former reality star suffered a miscarriage.

“I actually found out I was pregnant a while back, we were ecstatic because we had planned on growing our family for quite some time now,” the Taiwan native told her Instagram followers in November 2020. “We kept it a secret so we could surprise our family with this exciting news during the holidays. But when I woke up on October 29th that morning in a pool of blood, I knew something was very wrong. So I went to the doctor, and they told me I had suffered an early miscarriage (when it happens in the first trimester). Fortunately for me it happened so early that I never actually even saw an ultrasound. So I think that made this sad news easier to soak in for us.”

Robertson announced in July that she had a rainbow baby on the way, gushing, “Here comes the sun. … Due in December. (To be exact, the due date is actually Christmas Day).”

The following month, the wardrobe stylist showed her baby bump progress in family photos featuring her parents, Willie Robertson and Korie Robertson, as well as her siblings, nieces and nephews.

“One of our family mottos is ‘the more the merrier,’” the expectant star captioned August Instagram photos. “I love our ever-growing big family. … I know this is not the norm for everybody. John Reed came from a small family ( just him and his sister ) so, when he married me, it was kind of an adjustment. Growing up I used to want to have at least five kids.”

The Louisiana University grad joked at the time that she was “no longer betting on” so many children but welcomed as many nieces and nephews as possible.

John Luke Robertson and his wife, Mary Kate Robertson, share son John, 2, and daughter Ella, 8 months, while Sadie Robertson welcomed daughter Honey, 7 months, in May.

“Love our big fam so much!!” Korie, 47, commented on the social media upload. The Louisiana native and Willie, 49, are also the parents of Bella, 19, Will, also 19, and Rowdy, 18.

Scroll below to see photos of Rebecca and Loflin’s newest bundle of joy: