Back-to-back babies! John Luke Robertson and Mary Kate Robertson welcomed their second child on Thursday, April 8.

“Welcome to the world baby Ella!” the Duck Dynasty alum, 25, wrote via Instagram on Monday, April 12. “You are sooo cute!! Good to have a child that looks like me.”

John Luke announced in November 2020 that he and the blogger, 24, were giving son Shep, then 13 months, a younger sibling. “Round two,” the former reality star captioned his Instagram reveal at the time.

His wife added that they were “incredibly excited” to be expanding their family, writing, “This new life is such a gift we are so thankful for! Shep’s going to be the sweetest big brother.”

The couple welcomed Shep in January 2019. While celebrating his 1st birthday, Mary Kate wrote via Instagram: “Lots of precious days and lots of learning and growing, ultimately leaving me feeling thankful.”

Her sister-in-law Sadie Robertson commented, “He’s so sweet.”

The Live Fearless author, 23, announced her own pregnancy in October 2020 and had a joint baby shower with Mary Kate four months later.

Sadie called their upcoming arrivals “lifelong built-in besties,” writing via Instagram: “Last August, my sis-in-law told me she was pregnant and we were sooo excited! Two weeks later, she told me I was pregnant too in a dream. I woke up took a test AND I WAS! this journey has been so fun with you. Can’t wait to meet our girls.”

Mary Kate also posted a slideshow of party pics, writing, “Sometimes I can still hardly believe we’re having baby girls less than two weeks apart! Goodness, it’s been such a special and fun journey to get to share with my sis-in-law! Our babies were showered yesterday by family and friends and I’m still kinda blown away by everyone’s love.”

She and John Luke got engaged in October 2014 after one year of dating. “I am so excited to marry my best friend,” the former A&E Network personality exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “I know my parents [Willie Robertson and Korie Robertson] married young as well, and they have always been examples of what ‘could be’ to me. Fast-forward 22 years and they are more in love than ever, and I hope Mary Kate and I are the same way in the years to come. God has truly blessed us.”

The pair tied the knot in June 2015 in Louisiana. The groom had an “amazing time” at the ceremony, he told Us at the time. Mary Kate chimed in, “It was one of the best days of my life! It was everything I hoped it would be and more.”