The Duck Dynasty family just got a little bigger! Willie Robertson’s daughter Rebecca Robertson Loflin and her husband, John Reed Loflin, welcomed their first child — a baby boy — on Friday, January 11.

The new mom shared a photo of herself and her husband cradling their newborn on Instagram, writing, “The most miracle day.” He husband also shared a pic of his son, revealing the baby’s name: Zane Israel Loflin.

Us broke the news in July that the former A&E star was expecting. Rebecca, 30, told Us that John Reed had his fingers crossed for a son.

“I think John Reed is thinking, like, he wants to show his boy how to play drums and go hunt,” Rebecca admitted to Us at the time. “But, of course, girls can do all that too.”

The Louisiana-based couple, who tied the knot in December 2016, won’t have to look far for babysitters. Rebecca’s parents, Willie and Korie Robertson, live right across the street. “My mom doesn’t want us to move. She’s like, ‘Just stay here!’” Rebecca told Us in July. “That may be a good idea, just so we’ll be close to the family if we need anything.” (Rebecca came to live with Willie, 46, and Korie, 45, as an exchange student from Taiwan when she was 16, and the Robertsons consider her one of their children.)

Now that baby is here, Rebecca is looking forward to getting her body back. “My New Years resolution: Lose this belly,” she wrote in a January 1 Instagram post. “I can’t wait to meet you little man #bumpdate #38weeks #baewatch.”

Duck Dynasty chronicled the Robertson family and their duck call business. It ran from 2012 to 2017.

