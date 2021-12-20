Baby steps! Sadie Robertson showed her 7-month-old daughter, Honey, starting to walk on Sunday, December 19.

“THIS HAPPENED LAST NIGHT!!!” the Duck Dynasty alum, 24, told her followers in an Instagram Story post. “WHAT?!?!?! Seven months old and just took her first little steps.”

In the social media upload, the former reality star sat across from her mom, Korie Robertson, with the little one standing between them. Honey rocked a “Very Merry” onesie while chewing on a toy. After Willie Robertson‘s wife, 48, said, “You stood up for a little bit,” Honey tried again, taking a couple steps toward Sadie.

“Oh, my God!” Korie exclaimed. “She just took her first steps!”

Sadie welcomed her baby girl in May with her husband, Christian Huff. The “Whoa! That’s Good” podcast host has been bonding with her older sister, Rebecca Robertson, since becoming a mom. (The Taiwan native, 33, shares son Zane, 2, with husband John Reed Loflin.)

“She’ll ask me what kind of baby products to get and all this stuff,” Rebecca exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, December 16. “Everyone has such different parenting techniques so it’s fun to see. She has a girl, so we’ve talked about what’s different between the boy and the girl. We’ve talked a lot about postpartum stuff and how to care for your body.”

With baby No. 2 on the way, Rebecca hopes that Sadie and Huff, 23, have a second child of their own “not too long after” she gives birth.

Sadie told E! News in October that she and the Auburn University grad go back and forth on having three kids or four. The Live Original author added that she has “seen the beauty” of adoption in her family and would be open to expanding in that way.

The following month, the former A&E Network personality wrote via Instagram Stories that she wants more children — but “not anytime soon.”

The Live on Purpose author experienced postpartum anxiety after her baby girl’s arrival, telling her podcast listeners that she had “so many emotions” happening at once.

“I didn’t even realize that those thoughts throughout the day were making me jittery, were making me have all these feelings of anxiety and were making my chest feel super tight, like, I couldn’t breathe,” the actress explained in July. “The reason I was so fearful is because I loved [Honey] so much. However, just because it makes rational sense that I had some fear it doesn’t mean that is something I needed to live with.”