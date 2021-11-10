Taking it slow. Sadie Robertson and Christian Huff are pressing pause before giving their 6-month-old daughter, Honey, a sibling.

When the Duck Dynasty alum, 24, did an Instagram Story Q&A on Tuesday, November 9, one of her followers asked whether she plans on “having more kids.” The former reality star replied, “Yes! But not anytime soon.”

The Louisiana native’s comment came one month after she opened up to E! News about her future family plans with her husband, 23.

“One day we’ll say four kids, one day we’ll say three,” the Live on Purpose author told the outlet in October, noting that she is also open to adoption because she has “seen the beauty” of her own “blended family.” (The actress’ mom and dad, Korie Robertson and Willie Robertson, adopted daughter Rebecca and sons Will and Rowdy.)

The “Whoa! That’s Good” podcast cohost announced in October 2020 that she and the Auburn University grad had a little one on the way, nearly one year after their Louisiana wedding.

“SCREAMING WITH EXCITEMENT TO SHARE THIS NEWS!” Sadie wrote via Instagram at the time. “Baby we already adore you. What I’ve learned from you already: God has still been creating. God is still believing in us. God is still bringing forth LIFE. Hope is still to come. How we choose to live will affect your generation to come, so I want to live my life to the fullest and be loud for you.”

The couple’s baby girl arrived in May. Two months later, the new mom shared her “scary” birth story on her podcast.

“I thought they cut me open because of how painful it was when they pressed on my stomach,” the Live Original author told her listeners in July. “Now I know they were pressing my pelvis bone to get her out because what happened was Honey got stuck. Her shoulder got stuck. In that moment, every second counts and they couldn’t get her out for two minutes and 10 seconds. This really was very scary and really dangerous.”

After the infant’s knee subsequently got stuck, she did emerge and had a “crazy” recovery.

Sadie explained at the time: “The nurses said she really should not have been breathing on her own. They were about to take her to the NICU. Her shoulder wasn’t even broken, and they tried to break it to get her out. It was supposed to be, but it wasn’t. The nurses came and they were like, ‘It has to be dislocated.’ It wasn’t even dislocated. They had three doctors check her shoulder because they were in disbelief.”

The newborn “never had to have any other care because she was so strong,” the I’m Not Ashamed star gushed.