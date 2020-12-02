One day at a time! Sadie Robertson opened up about how her relationship with husband Christian Huff has developed during their first year of marriage, in part due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It feels amazing. We’ve had an incredible start, a crazy start,” the Duck Dynasty alum, 23, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, December 1, while discussing her work with World Vision Fund. “I would have never imagined that when we got married — obviously that was before COVID. So we go into a global pandemic and then school gets canceled. So Christian graduates online and we moved and then we got pregnant, I got COVID and so many things happened.”

She added: “We feel like we’ve been married for a year. That actually should count as five years because COVID years are like dog years. So it’s been incredible. It really has. We were very grateful that we had each other through this year.”

Robertson and Huff, 22, tied the knot in November 2019. They announced in October that she is pregnant with their first child, a baby girl. Despite their year of happy news, the unexpected quarantine initially threw them for a loop.

“It’s taught us so much,” she explained. “We jokingly say that the first two weeks of quarantine we really had to go through it and then we were good. It was like the two weeks where we were just, like, together every day for the first time, like literally all day, every day, you know, how we all are now. And we’re kind of getting used to that and him not being at school, me not going to work, that kind of thing. But it actually ended up just being the best ‘cause now we laugh. There’s, like, silly arguments.”

Robertson noted that a new aspect of her romance with Huff flourished during their unprecedented alone time. “When we were looking back at the year, what have we seen in each other? And just the truth is just how good of friends we have become and how good of friends we are to one another,” she said. “And I think that’s so huge. Like, you want a partner who’s a friend and who’s a good one. And so it’s really cool to look back at this year and see that light, man.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum told Us the pair have “stepped up” for each other in “the hard times and laughed in the good times.”

“[He] held my hair up and [came to] pick me up in the hospital,” she recalled. “We [have] just been through a lot already but become better friends because of it. And now we have this bond that’s just so deep that we didn’t have before we got married. ‘Cause how could you have that before you got married? So it’s been sweet.”

Robertson knows that others have not been quite as lucky in 2020, so she is doing her part to give back. The reality star designed the “Circle of Hope” wraparound ring, which is free with a $50 donation to World Vision Fund. The organization’s humanitarian work empowers people out of poverty. The ring itself is made by women artisans in India who receive fair wages, a safe place to work, business development training and opportunities to build long-term business relationships in their communities. The collection also features handcrafted gifts designed by actress Patricia Heaton and singer Wé McDonald.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi