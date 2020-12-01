Sadie Robertson Christian Huff Are Definitely Considering a Reality Show

Reality TV dynasty! Sadie Robertson and her husband, Christian Huff, are open to the idea of starring in their own reality show in the future.

“Oh, yeah. We talked about it,” Robertson, 23, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting her Circle of Hope ring designed for World Vision Fund, on Tuesday, December 1. “We would consider it. Yeah.”

The pregnant star, who is expecting her first child with Huff, 22, is no stranger to being in front of the camera having starred on Duck Dynasty and competed on Dancing With the Stars.

“I think we would need to be a little more planted first,” she explained. “We’re about to start building our house. And so after we build our house, you know, we’d get a year in with our baby. We’d definitely consider that.”

The Ducky Dynasty alum announced her pregnancy in October, writing, “SCREAMING WITH EXCITEMENT TO SHARE THIS NEWS,” alongside a photo of her sonogram on Instagram.

“Baby, we already adore you. What I’ve learned from you already – God has still been creating,” she added. “God is still believing in us. God is still bringing forth LIFE. Hope is still to come.”

Robertson and Huff celebrated their one-year anniversary one month later and the former reality star told Us how “amazing” it feels to hit that milestone.

“We’ve had an incredible start, a crazy start,” she said. “I would have never imagined that when we got married, obviously that was before COVID, [that] we [would] go into a global pandemic and then school gets canceled. So Christian graduates online and we moved and then, you know, we got pregnant, I got COVID and so many things happen.”

The Louisiana native noted that she feels like the pair have been married for much longer with all they’ve faced together.

“We feel like we’ve been married a year that actually should count as five years because COVID years are like dog years,” she joked. “It’s been incredible. It really has. We were very grateful that we had each other through this year.”

Despite battling COVID-19 herself in October, the TV personality has continued to focus on doing good for others amid the pandemic. In honor of Giving Tuesday, the Live Fearless author designed the Circle of Hope ring, which is free with a $50 donation to the World Vision Fund.

“If you give $50 to World Vision on this Give Back Tuesday, or just whenever throughout the holiday season, you’ll get a ring in return,” Robertson said. “And so it’s just kind of a reminder to where that, you know, you gave somebody hope this year, you gave a gift that helped change a life.”

The Live author explained that this year has been “hard for everybody” with the coronavirus pandemic, especially those in third world countries, which is where World Vision comes in.

“They make it so simple to do a little thing, but change a life in a very significant way,” Robertson said. “[I am] so honored to be a part of World Vision for this Give Back Tuesday. And I know they’re doing a lot of good stuff.”

To learn more about the World Vision Fund, click here, or go to worldvision.org.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi