Home is where the heart is! Sadie Robertson recently gave a tour of her “favorite place in the world” — AKA her family’s large Louisiana abode — and shared some sweet wedding memories along the way.

“It is the most peaceful, beautiful home,” the Duck Dynasty alum, 23, said in a recent video for Today’s new series My Happy Place. “I gotta say my mom did an amazing job with all the design work.”

For the first stop on her tour, Robertson, who no longer lives in her family home but stops by frequently, headed to the “comfortable” living room complete with a large, wraparound couch.

The center of the home, however, is the open kitchen and dining room area. “I think the heart of this home is our kitchen table,” the Live Original author explained. “The Robertson family, and even my dad’s family and my mom’s family, really comes around dinner time. I think that’s kind of a Southern thing.”

The Louisiana native noted that her famous family would often gather around that very table on episodes of Duck Dynasty. “I think that’s, kind of, the heart of this home for real. My dad is an amazing cook, and when he cooks dinner we all get around the dinner table,” she said, noting that some of the clan’s favorite meals are roast and deer steaks. “Those are some of the best conversations and just the sweetest times.”

After giving a tour of her room, home office and a few other spots throughout the home, Robertson headed outside to the tennis court. Aside from being a fan of the sport, the Life Just Got Real author noted that she and husband Christian Huff tied the knot on the court in November 2019.

“When it came time for us to get married, someone suggested ‘Why don’t you get married on the tennis court?’ We were like, ‘That is awesome, we love that idea, but how is this going to become a wedding venue?’” she recalled.

With a little help, the locale was transformed into a “nighttime garden” for Robertson, Huff, 22, and their 650 guests. “The wedding was just absolutely stunning, it didn’t even look like a tennis court,” the “WHOA That’s Good” podcast host shared. “There were lights strung … it was just amazing.”

The neighboring backyard, which had a “major glow-up” on Robertson’s wedding day, housed a huge tent complete with a massive dance floor for the guests. According to Robertson, the best dancer at her nuptials was “great friend” Alfonso Ribeiro, who won her season of Dancing With the Stars. “He did this whole Billie Jean song. It was hilarious!” she said.

Though the home obviously holds plenty of happy memories for Robertson and her family, it was also the scene of a scary event earlier this year. In April, the house was struck by bullets in a drive-by shooting. Robertson’s mom, Korie Robertson, later shared that no one was hurt in the incident.

“Thank you so much for all of your prayers for our family,” Korie, 46, wrote via Instagram at the time. “We are all safe and sound and feeling profoundly grateful for God’s protection over us! Yes, the news reports are true, we had a drive-by shooting at our home on Friday, it was scary and dangerously close, but thanks to God no one was hurt AND today we got to participate in a drive-by birthday celebration! Crazy how life works! We honked our horns and made signs. We are alive and well, and not taking this day for granted!”